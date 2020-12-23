First a car crash on Hwy. 53, then a residential fire reported 20 minutes later kept Cameron Fire Department firefighters busy Monday morning, Dec. 21.
The crash on Hwy. 53 was reported at 5:25 a.m. on Monday. A 911 call reported a vehicle had hit a tree and the driver was pinned inside. Cameron Fire, Barron County sheriff’s deputies and Marshfield Medical Center ambulance were paged. A helicopter was paged but later canceled.
Dispatch logs reported the man had been knocked out briefly, had a bump on his head and had a cut on his left hand. He asked for his workplace to be notified.
Cameron Fire Chief Mitch Hansen said the vehicle, a Chevy Avalanche, was travelling north on Hwy. 53, about two miles north of the Hwy. 8 exit, when it went into the east ditch and struck a tree, pinning the man’s leg under the pedals. A wrecker was called to pull the vehicle away from the tree before firefighters could begin extracting the man from the vehicle.
Hansen said the man was “banged up,” but was able to walk away from the vehicle under his own power.
Hansen did not know the man’s name and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said an official crash report would not be available until after Tuesday, Dec. 22. Hansen said it was possible icy road surfaces led to the crash.
CCR Towing removed the vehicle.
Trailer home fire
A trailer home was completely destroyed by a fire on Monday morning at Cooks Mobile Home Park in Cameron. It was reported at 5:43 a.m., shortly after the crash on Hwy. 53 was reported.
Jessica Fisher, the owner and resident, said she was asleep on the couch after a day of baking and doing laundry. She woke up to a room full of smoke.
Passing out several times, she made her way to a window and was able to crawl out. From outside, you could not tell there was anything wrong inside, she said. Fisher went to her brother’s residence nearby for help.
The fire spread once she got out, likely fueled by more oxygen from the window she escaped from, Fisher guessed.
Cameron Fire responded with eight firefighters, one engine, the rescue truck, brush buggy and tankers. Rice Lake Fire provided mutual aid and responded with six firefighters, one engine and a command vehicle.
The whole trailer was on fire by the time crews arrived on scene, Hansen said. A cause was not yet known at this time, he said.
Fisher was taken to the Barron hospital for smoke-related injuries. The American Red Cross was helping with relief after the fire.
The trailer home was completely destroyed. Fisher said she would be going back to look but guessed that everything was gone. Her cat, “Sparta” was missing as well.
Fisher was at her mother’s house on Tuesday, Dec. 22, and was trying to figure out her next steps, including removing the destroyed trailer and finding a replacement.
Having lost her son earlier this year, it has been a tough time, she said.
With all her possessions destroyed in the fire, she was in the process of getting a GoFundMe.org, or similar, account set up. A benefit would be planned in the coming months, she said.
