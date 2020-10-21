A Barron County sheriff’s deputy used a Taser to subdue a pair of “aggressive dogs” reported running loose on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 16, 2020, in the 1900 block of 10th Avenue, a rural area about four miles south of Cameron, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
A woman called 911 shortly after 8:30 a.m. Oct. 16 to report that the dogs “went after her husband when he was bringing out the trash,” according to dispatch logs.
It was noted that in May 2020, a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy had spoken to the owner of the dogs about keeping them leashed.
Another deputy reported to the scene, at about 9:30 a.m. He reported he had shot the dogs with a Taser. The deputy then reported that the owner had gotten the dogs and taken them inside his home.
No further information about the incident was available at press time Tuesday, Oct. 20.
