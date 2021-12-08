The discovery of the burned wreckage of an allegedly stolen car at a boat landing four and one-half miles north of Chetek has led to multiple felony charges against a 46-year-old Rice Lake man, according to Barron County Circuit Court and 911 dispatch logs.
The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Delbert P. Whitehead, is in the Barron County Jail on $1,000 cash bond pending an initial appearance today, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, on felony and misdemeanor charges that range from second-degree reckless endangerment and intimidating a victim to operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and damaging a $1,100 smart phone, court records said.
The suspect was taken into custody in Cumberland Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, four days after a warrant was issued for his arrest following the hospitalization of his alleged victim in Rice Lake, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday, Dec. 6.
An earlier complaint filed Dec. 1 accuses the defendant of beating a Rice Lake woman with his fists and a hammer during at least two physical assaults alleged to have taken place between Nov. 21 and 30, 2021.
Whitehead was a wanted fugitive until Dec. 4, when a 2017 Hyundai Sonata belonging to his alleged victim was found in the 2400 block of 12 3/4 Avenue, north of Chetek. The car had sustained extensive interior damage after it was apparently set ablaze on purpose
No one was around at the time the car was found, but the defendant was arrested late that night near Cumberland Hospital.
The hunt for the suspect began Nov. 30, when a Rice Lake officer was paged to a Galahad Lane apartment complex on a report of a woman who had been the victim of a domestic assault.
The officer spoke with several witnesses and with the victim, identified in the complaint as S.D.W.
One of the witnesses said she had gone outside to check the mail when she saw the victim and heard her crying.
S.D.W. told the witness her boyfriend had been hitting her. Although the victim was wearing sunglasses, the witness could see that both her eyes were bruised. S.D.W. also showed the witness other injuries to her arms and body. S.D.W. said she was afraid to call police because her boyfriend, later identified as the defendant, threatened to kill her and her children. Eventually, the witness and her companions persuaded S.D.W. to call 911.
The victim was taken to Marshfield Medical Center for treatment. While they were waiting for the ambulance, the officer saw and described S.D.W.’s injuries, which the complaint said included severely swollen and blackened eyes, and a large bump on her forehead.
In a second interview in the emergency room later that day, S.D.W. told the officer that the defendant had moved in with her, but that his behavior became paranoid and delusional when he used methamphetamine.
The victim said the defendant assaulted her on Nov. 25, burned her left leg with a butane torch, punched her, and struck her repeatedly with a hammer. The assault continued the next morning.
On Nov. 30, the defendant allegedly assaulted S.D.W. again as they drove in her car near Birchwood. She said that they drove around until the car ran out of gas in Rice Lake, near the home of a friend of the defendant.
When they returned to the woman’s apartment, the defendant allegedly took his belongings and left.
S.D.W. asked the defendant for the keys to her car, but he allegedly refused.
