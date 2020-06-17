After waiting until the last possible moment in hopes of changing conditions or attitudes, a disappointed Barron County Fair Board voted Wednesday evening, June 10, 2020, to cancel what would have been the 2020 edition of the fair.
Members in attendance included Hillsdale dairy farmer Kevin Roske, chair of the Fair Board, and members Lenny Grygiel, Jerry Donath, Ken Kolzow, Bruce Kringle, Loren Amdall, John Banks, Casi Stager, Cory Picknell, Heather Colburn, John Blaskowski, Russell Rindsig, Jacque Schaffer and Dwight Thurs.
According to a statement by Roske, the circumstances that made the decision necessary were beyond the control of the board, local sponsors, and the fair-going public.
“Some might say (postponing the fair to 2021) is the hardest decision we will ever make,” Roske said. “It really is quite easy because the cards have been played against us since COVID-19 came into play.”
In his role as Fair Board chair, Roske attended at least two virtual meetings per week with fair board leaders from across Wisconsin.
He said that he watched, sadly, as fairs were cancelled one by one. Along with Barron, several more fairs were added to the list June 10, including Washburn County.
The list of cancelled county fairs “now tallies over half of the 72 fairs in Wisconsin,” he said.
Roske said he kept hoping the problem would resolve itself by July. However, in his statement, he attributed the inevitable decision to several factors:
• Licensing – “We have permits to apply for, one of them a liquor license (application) which was submitted three weeks ago and is still not in our hands,” he said.
• Attendance limits – Roske noted the fair rodeo – a major moneymaker that fills the more than 1,000-capacity grandstand -- was cancelled because the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association has restricted attendance to 600.
• Sponsorship -- 4-H authorities have notified the Fair Board that “no child will be able to show (animals) under the 4-H clover this year,” Roske said. “That means no insurance to protect our exhibitors. (It also means) no adult leader stand and no junior leader stand.”
• Liability -- “I have an email from our county administrator (Jeff French) which tells us to cancel our fair,” Roske noted. “There is too much risk.”
• Funding -- The Barron County Board of Supervisors allocates funding each year to help support the fair. This year’s fair stipend is $50,000, which comes from local property taxes.
However, “our county stipend is in jeopardy if we have the fair,” Roske noted.
• Health precautions – Earlier this month, County Health Officer Laura Sauve recommended against holding the fair.
“Our recommendation is to hold no gatherings greater than 10 people,” she said. “If this increases (under federal guidelines), it would go to events with no more than 50 people. The County Fair sees many more than 50 people so we would not recommend the fair be held at this time.”
Sauve reinforced that message in an email Monday, June 15.
“It is estimated that less than one percent of the U.S. population is immune to COVID-19,” she said. “We need at least 70 percent immunity to slow the spread (of the disease) if we go about our normal lives. There are only two ways to get to this level of immunity: vaccination or (more) illness.”
In his statement to the Fair Board, Roske said “if a private individual wants to rent (the) fairgrounds, (government authorities) cannot stop them from having an event.”
But – as for publicly sponsored and/or financed events, the answer appeared to be no, he added.
“I … asked if we (could schedule) just one event this year to help out with proceeds for our fair,” he said. (The) reply was we would be lucky to have a fair in two to three years.”
There was no lack of public enthusiasm for the fair, even with the risks posed by the coronavirus, the Fair Board learned.
Roske said the board conducted two surveys -- one an online poll asking the public if they’d attend. The other was sent to 39 people who serve as event superintendents for fair competitions.
There were 1,694 responses to the online poll. Of that number, 60 percent said they would attend the fair, 17 percent were unsure, and 23 percent said no.
There were attempts to sabotage the survey, Roske noted. One person voted no 600 times from the same computer, and the response was thrown out, along with other double votes.
Before the Fair Board took its vote to cancel this year’s event, Roske asked for unity.
Noting social media criticism leveled at other fairs, Roske said, “I just hope and pray that the people of Barron County are (better than) this, no matter what the decision we make tonight. We really don’t have a choice. Others … have already made our decision.
“Whether you are on this board or in the audience, we leave (here) united as Barron County Fair Board members and, most of all, (as) friends and promoters of the Barron County Fair,” he added.
