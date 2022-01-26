Local public health departments, including Barron County’s, are shifting in their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the main priorities now are prevention and testing.
This week Barron County Public Health began offering free testing at 410 E. La Salle Ave. Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The PCR testing, with results back in 1-2 days, can be scheduled at cur.tv/barron.
“Local health departments will no longer be expected or required to follow up with every reported COVID-19 case. Wisconsin DHS now recommends that local health departments focus on activities that will help prevent severe COVID-19 illness and death,” according to a press release issued Jan. 21 by Barron County Public Health.
Testing is in high demand now, corresponding with high case counts.
In its latest report, Barron County Public Health tallied 583 new cases in the week up to Monday, Jan. 24. That is down slightly from 617 cases the week before.
All age groups are being affected. Among those 583 cases, 131 were in persons 18 and younger; 189 in ages 19-39; 140 in ages 40-59; 103 in ages 60-79; and 20 in ages 80-plus.
COVID-19 is attributed to the deaths of 120 Barron County residents to date, six having occurred since the start of the year.
Right now, most COVID-19 cases are due to the Omicron variant. This variant is extremely contagious. The Omicron variant has a shorter time from when you are exposed to when you get sick. This makes it very hard to slow the spread of this illness down.
State Health Officer Paula Tran said “We need to focus efforts on empowering individuals to act when they think they may have COVID-19. People should get tested and immediately isolate away from others to prevent spreading it. They should talk to their healthcare provider about medical treatment if they are at higher risk for severe illness and notify their close contacts of the exposure as soon as possible.”
As hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19 remain high.
“Our health systems are still under tremendous pressure due to the rise in cases and staff shortages,” said DHS deputy director Karen Timberlake in a media briefing Jan. 21.
Statewide, 95 percent of all hospital beds are in use.
However, there are signs that this current wave of cases could begin to recede.
“If things continue on their current trajectory and we see Omicron wane because it runs out of people to infect, the weather improves, we could be in a good position,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Ryan Westergaard.
He added that vaccination, mask wearing and physical distancing are still critically important to slow the spread and limit the evolution of new variants.
“I think we can be hopeful that we are near the peak, if we’re not there already,” said Westergaard. “Our hope is that we can turn the corner and see fewer and fewer cases as the weeks go on. But I think the important message is that we can get that to happen quicker if we deploy all the prevention strategies.”
Timberlake said that N95, KN95 and surgical masks provide the best protection.
“But any mask is better than no mask,” she added.
