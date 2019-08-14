A man working at Sweet Additions in Cameron was airlifted to Regions Hospital by Life Link III, after he was burned by hot syrup Sunday evening, Aug. 11.
A caller reported at 9:56 p.m. that a man in his 20s was burned by hot syrup. It had gotten all over the man. An officer reported the burns came from a mix of water and sugar.
Life Link III was paged and landed at the Cameron High School parking lot. The man was transported to Regions Hospital, in St. Paul, Minn.
