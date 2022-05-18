Avian influenza is continuing to strike commercial and backyard flocks throughout the region.
This past week a seventh flock was impacted in Barron County, resulting in the euthanization of 10,502 birds at a Cameron area farm. A backyard flock in Dunn County also lost 150 birds as a result of the virus.
Flock owners are strongly encouraged to continue practicing biosecurity measures to protect their birds from the virus. This includes washing hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting access to birds, and separating new birds from existing flocks for at least 30 days. Poultry owners are asked, when possible, to keep their birds indoors.
Additionally, DATCP has issued a summary special order restricting movement of domestic birds and domestic bird products in parts of Barron and Polk counties.
“Avian influenza is very contagious in turkeys and chickens, but human infections are rare,’’ said Laura Sauve, Public Health Director. “However, people should take extra steps to protect their birds and keep themselves and their family safe.”
If you are unsure whether your flock is within the control area, call DATCP’s avian influenza response line at (608) 224-5012 and leave a message with your name, address and premises ID, if available.
The DATCP has provided the following details on Barron County flocks impacted so far:
• May 11: 10,502 birds at a commercial farm in the Cameron area.
• May 6: 22,000 birds at a commercial farm in the Cameron area.
• May 2: 47,188 birds at a commercial farm in the Barron area.
• May 2: 19,319 birds at a commercial farm in the Clayton area.
• April 28: 150 birds at a non-commercial farm in the Clear Lake area.
• April 27: 110,731 birds at a commercial farm in the Barron area.
• April 8: 46,507 birds at a commercial farm in the Cameron area.
That is a total of 255,897 birds.
Public Health recommends the following safety precautions for people with backyard flocks:
• Wash your hands before and after coming in contact with birds
• Disinfect equipment such as shoes, clothes, egg trays or flats, crates, vehicles, and tires
• Limit the number of people that come in contact with your birds
• Separate new birds from existing flocks for at least 30 days
·• When possible, keep your birds indoors
• Do not hug or kiss your birds
If you recognize symptoms in your birds, call DATCP at (608) 224-4872. Call (800) 943-0003 during the evenings or on weekends. Symptoms of avian influenza include:
• Sudden death without reason
• No energy or not wanting to eat
• Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs
• Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs
• Difficulty breathing
• Runny nose, coughing, sneezing
• Stumbling or falling down
• ßDiarrhea
