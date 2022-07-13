Since pandemic restrictions began to lift more than a year ago, Barron County Board leadership has debated to what extent virtual attendance at meetings is acceptable.
Despite opposition from a couple supervisors, the board’s Executive Committee voted Wednesday, June 13, to limit virtual attendance to no more than three meetings per year.
That policy—and also a new policy limiting public comment to Barron County residents and/or property owners only—will be voted on by the full county board at its next meeting Monday, July 18.
Supervisor Gary Taxdahl, District 8 — Turtle Lake, who attends more meetings virtually than most other supervisors, voiced a desire for more flexibility.
He said that appearing virtually, such as via Zoom, works fine and pointed out that the county is spending tens of thousands of dollars upgrading technology in the Government Center auditorium in part to improve virtual meeting capabilities.
“I thought we upgraded the county board room to bring it into the 21st Century,” said Taxdahl.
Making the motion to limit virtual attendance was Dale Heinecke, District 29 — Cumberland.
“If you’re elected to the county board, you’re sworn to follow the rules of the county board,” he said. “It’s your duty to be there in person.”
“I think that’s for my constituents to decide,” responded Taxdahl.
Under the rules, if a supervisor attends virtually more than three times or misses three meetings in a row, they are excluded from their seat and lose voting rights.
Taxdahl called the policy censorship of an elected official.
But county corporation counsel John Muench said that state statute does give county boards power to set their own rules.
The new rules prohibit virtual attendance altogether at committee meetings, such as the Zoning Committee or Highway Committee.
Supervisor Pete Olson, District 12 — Barron, pointed out that some committee appointments involve meetings that are always virtual, such as the Wisconsin Property Assessed Clean Energy Commission or West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission.
The committee updated the policy to allow virtual attendance at such meetings.
Olson also said virtual attendance should be allowed if it affected whether or not a committee met quorum. That concern was not addressed.
Taxdahl also said the policy did not accommodate supervisors who might have mobility issues. He said the next generation of supervisors will likely want virtual options.
“You want more young people on county board? The next generation is all virtual. I don’t know how often you want to revisit this,” he said.
Supervisor Bun Hanson pointed out that in-person attendance does not always translate to close attention to the county’s business.
“Some people have been attending county board meetings for years and not offered much,” he said.
But Hanson and the eight other members of the Executive Committee all voted for the rule changes.
Later in the meeting the committee voted to allow more teleworking for county employees, with department head approval. The added flexibility was approved to help with employee recruitment and retention.
