By Carl Cooley, The Chetek Alert
The Barron County Board of Supervisors met on Monday evening, June 21, to discuss future renovations of county-owned low income housing, improvements to the area around the Chetek Dam and future uses for the Ann Street School in Rice Lake.
Absent from the meeting were supervisors Eric Pannier, Dist. 15, towns of Chetek, Sumner and Doyle, and Marv Thompson, Dist. 20, city of Rice Lake.
Chetek Dam improvements
Barron County Administrator Jeff French said the county was looking at improving the area around the Chetek Dam. The structure and land around it is owned by the county. The suggestion came from Supervisor John Banks, Dist. 3, city of Chetek.
The area below the dam is used by anglers, French said. Some basic improvements, like lighting, could be installed. Any work would be budgeted in 2022.
County employees and the recreation deputy were looking at possible improvements to the area. French said the area to the east of the dam may be difficult to improve as it needed to remain a protected spillway area.
Low-income housing renovations
French told the board that 70 units of county-owned low-income apartments and homes were in need of renovation in the next few years. These units served elderly and disabled residents. If nothing was done the units, spread across the county, would be unrentable in seven to 15 years
Barron County’s Housing Authority, which manages the properties, would be asking the board to approve renovations at Berger-Woodland Manor in Barron, Parkview Manor in Dallas, Riverview Manor in Prairie Farm, Lakeland Manor in Turtle Lake, Portland Manor in Almena, Norvin-Chateau in Haugen and family units on Margaret Avenue in Barron, French said.
The buildings were built in the 1970s, and they have been maintained, but complete renovations—down to the walls, electrical and plumbing—was needed. The estimated cost totaled around $7 million.
There were three options. The county could do nothing and the units would eventually be unrentable.
The county could take on general obligation debt, which is secured by the county’s tax revenue, and renovate the properties.
Or the county could take out a special type of mortgage, called a stacked capital low income housing loan. With a SCLIHL, an investor loans money to renovate the properties, and gets the associated low-income housing tax credits. Also, the investor, via an LLC with the housing authority, retains ownership of the buildings during the life of the tax credits. After the credits expire, the ownership reverts back to the county’s housing authority.
The Property Committee will be looking at some of the apartments and discussing the project more. Since the county has taken on $25 million in debt for a new highway department shop, they will have to pay close attention to the county’s finances, French said.
French said the $7 million cost could be split, for example, with $3.5 million in general obligation debt and $3.5 million in a stacked capital loan.
Supervisor Bun Hanson, Dist. 21, city of Rice Lake, asked where the rent payments went with a SCLIHL. French said the rent would go to the investor- and housing authority-owned LLC.
Board Chair Louie Okey, Dist. 16, towns of Cedar Lake, Doyle and Oak Grove, added the stacked capital loan allowed the county to take advantage of the tax credits and other government loans and grants for low-income housing.
“On the surface this looks like the way to go, but the devil’s always in the details,” Okey said.
French said the county’s financial advisors should look at this matter more closely. But there is a market for this type of project.
Hanson asked if the housing authority would keep managing the properties. French said yes.
Supervisor Carol Moen, Dist. 14, town of Stanley and village of Cameron, asked if any other housing authorities in the state had done this and if they were successful. French said he knew of one.
French said he had been cautioned by a public engineer that costs could balloon. In many cases, mold problems, leaking roofs or other issues were discovered during renovations and had to be fixed as well.
Supervisor Bob Anderson, Dist. 24, town of Rice Lake, asked where the tax credits went now. French said there were no tax credits currently.
Supervisor Gary Taxdahl, Dist. 8, village of Turtle Lake and town of Almena, asked if any COVID-19 federal relief funding could be used for this project. French said that was possible, but those funds could be used to offset other projects. It made sense to take advantage of the stacked capital loans and reduce the burden on the taxpayer, French said.
As for now, it was preliminary, but would be discussed again as more information is learned.
Ann Street School
French said the Rice Lake Area School District was vacating the Ann Street School, which is near the Rice Lake Dam. The building and land belongs to the county.
French said the county’s department of health and human services would like to use the building for community support programs, which currently pays around $24 thousand in rent. The Aging and Disability Resource Center and Daybreak programs could occupy the building as well.
But some HVAC renovations were needed before the county could use it. French estimated the cost to be around $150 thousand to $200 thousand, but could be covered by federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Public comments
Jennifer Lenbom, of the town of Chetek, spoke about several recent trespassing incidents on her family’s land, and how she felt her property rights were being discounted by law enforcement. She did not name the alleged trespasser.
“The trespasser cut several large trees, brush and damaged our property,” Lenbom said. She said trees were cut 37 feet into her property from the surveyed property line, as measured by sheriff’s deputies.
Lenbom said deputies, the sheriff and the county district attorney seemed reluctant to cite or prosecute the alleged trespasser. She said a deputy told her it was “childish” to report the issue, and she was told the alleged trespasser should not be confronted as the person had a “short-fuse.”
In a meeting with Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, Lenbom said he declined to cite the person, saying it would “empower” the trespasser. Lenbom disagreed and speculated that Fitzgerald personally knew the trespasser.
In another meeting, the district attorney told her the person had implied consent to be on their land, she said. District Attorney Brian Wright told her any damages to the land would be dealt with in civil court, Lenbom said.
Lenbom said they were told conflicting advice; to tell the person to stay off their land, but that confronting the person could lead to harassment charges against her.
“Our concern is not for our own situation, but the potential that other citizens and our neighbors in the county could be subject to similar actions by government and law enforcement officials,” Lenbom said. She asked that, in the future, law enforcement would hold people accountable for their actions.
Ray Zeman, plant manager for waste to energy, spoke, formally announcing his plans to retire this fall.
“It’s not due to lack of enthusiasm or anything else,” Zeman said. “I would not retire if I did not think it would continue down the road it has been going on.”
He commended the board for its decisions and support of the county-owned incinerator and recycling processing plant. He asked the board to continue supporting the waste-to-energy plant and its staff.
Okey commended Zeman and said his efforts kept the plant viable and running. Supervisor Don Horstman, Dist. 26, towns of Cumberland and Stanfold, said the plant would have been closed by the county without Zeman’s efforts.
