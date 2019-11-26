A motorist called 911 Monday morning, Nov. 25, 2019, to report that a vehicle had been struck by stray bullet, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
The incident took place “on U.S. Hwy. 8 outside of (Barron),” dispatchers were told when a witness phoned just after 10:30 a.m. Monday.
It was reported that a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy was accompanying someone to “find the location of the incident on the east side of Barron.”
No further details were available by press time Monday evening, Nov. 25.
