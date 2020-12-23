Cases of COVID-19 have been well controlled in Barron area schools, according to a a report from the school district superintendent at the Monday, Dec. 21, school board meeting.
“The news keeps getting better,” said superintendent Diane Tremblay.
She said in the past seven weeks there has only been one case to trace.
Since the school year started, 31 traces have been completed and 286 students and staff sent home for quarantine, said Tremblay.
Of those, 99% tested negative for COVID-19, she said.
Plans for a Spring Election referendum to fund major upgrades at Barron area schools continues to take shape.
Tremblay and Andrew Daniels, from construction project manager Miron, presented the latest proposal for referendum questions on Monday.
The proposed referendum would be two questions. As it stands, question 1 may ask for $24.5 million for a variety of upgrades across the district. Question 2 may ask for another $1.9 million for a daycare addition at Woodland Elementary School.
The district has whittled down potential projects for the proposed referendum slightly.
The foundation for the proposed referendum is about $17 million in general maintenance in buildings and outdoor infrastructure as well as safety and security features across the district.
On top of that, there are more than 10 specific proposed upgrades, including:
• At Woodland Elementary: Gym addition and bleachers, instructional media center (IMC) update and daycare addition.
• At Riverview Middle School: Tech ed updates, traffic flow improvements and additional parking.
• At Barron High School: Science classroom update, IMC update, small group breakout space, competitive gym addition, traffic flow improvements and additional parking.
Among those, projects with the biggest price tags would be the gym addition ($4.6 million), Woodland daycare ($1.9 million) and Woodland cafeteria addition ($950,000).
The wording of a possible referendum will likely be voted on by the school board Jan. 18. The Spring Election is April 6.
Among action items, the board approved the following:
• Purchase of 320 Chromebooks for the 2021-2022 school year for $91,315. The computers are part of the district comprehensive technology plan to upgrade equipment on a 5-6 year cycle.
• Approved the purchase of the handicap accessible van for $60,008 from Mid-State Truck Service.
• Accepted the resignation of fifth grade teacher Justin Young at the end of school year.
• Approved staffing recommendations for Sheila Mayala, special education program aide; Arlene Poulter, classroom monitor; Michael Nichols, classroom monitor; and Tom Schaaf, long-term night cleaner.
• Approved a $1,000 donation to the district from Alfalfa Fest
• Approved DonorsChoose donations of various amounts to projects for Angela Knapmiller, Lindsey Bell, Amy Beckendorf, Jonathan Lantz, Tesha Horvath and Sarah Stauner.
