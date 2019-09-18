The names of two 16-year-old rural Clayton teens killed in a Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 crash on U.S. Hwy. 63 near Turtle Lake were released Tuesday, Sept. 17, by Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak.
In an announcement issued during the afternoon Tuesday, Waak identified the victims as Michael Magnuson, 16, the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, and his passenger, Grace Schradle, also age 16. Both were students at Clayton High School.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and (Clayton) community as we all continue to get through this tragic event,” Waak said.
In a Facebook post, Clayton District Administrator Ed Cerney said “Our school and community mourn the loss of two of our students in a tragic accident, and weep with their families.
“We are doing all we can to provide support for the students and staff that are coming in today (Sept. 17),” Cerney added.
“We are grateful for the support shown these families and our school, by our community and surrounding districts.”
The incident was reported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 1:49 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16. An initial investigation indicated there had been a crash involving a vehicle and semi trailer truck at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 63 and 60th Street in southeastern Polk County, about a mile south of the Clayton village limits.
First responders arriving at the scene found a vehicle on its roof, and the two occupants with what were originally believed to be life-threatening injuries. The victims were later pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses said the truck was going north on Hwy. 63, and was approaching 60th Avenue. A car carrying the two victims was going east on 60th Avenue and approaching the stop sign at Hwy. 63. The car slowed, but went into the intersection without stopping, and collided with the side of the trailer.
After it collided with the trailer, the car went into the west ditch and rolled on its roof. The truck driver, who was not identified, was able to maintain control of the vehicle, and pulled the unit to the east shoulder after the crash.
Assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with the crash was Clear Lake Police Department, Clear Lake fire and first responders, Clayton Fire and first responders, Amery area ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Waak added.
