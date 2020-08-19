Visitors to the Barron County Justice Center may have seen workers and a building crane on the roof during the 2020 construction season.
What they’ve been watching is major re-roofing project for the nearly 18-year-old building.
Approved earlier this year by the County Board of Supervisors, the project carries a total budget of $250,000, although the final cost will be less than that, according to Jeff French, county administrator.
Chetek Roofing has worked on the roof throughout the summer, removing a layer of gravel, replacing rubberized roof membranes and replacing the gravel. Ryan Wilder, maintenance technician at the Justice Center, said the new roof carries a 20-year warranty.
While it may be hard to believe, the Justice Center has served the county for nearly two decades. It’s the home of the Sheriff’s Department and Emergency Communications Center, the District Attorney’s office, four courtrooms for the Barron County Circuit Court (three upstairs, one downstairs), judges’ chambers, the Clerk of Courts office, and the Barron County Jail.
“We moved into (the building) in April and May of 2004,” French said. “So the roof is 17 years old, or two years past its recommended useful life.”
It’s hoped that the new roof will solve some leaks that have been noticed, particularly around skylights over the jail.
“During heavy rains, we have had several issues with leaks in the jail,” Jason Leu, chief deputy for the Sheriff’s Department, said. “This has been a problem for several years.”
As work wraps up on the new roof, the county will soon pass an important financial milestone as it completes paying the “mortgage” on the building.
French said the county expects to make a final debt payment on the building in 2022, including a principal of $830,000 and interest of $24,750.
Jodi Busch, county finance director, said the Justice Center was built at a total cost of $17,907,400.
With the Justice Center paid off, the county can use the existing debt payments to begin paying for an estimated $25 million in improvements to the County Highway Department campus. That project is expected to begin in spring 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.