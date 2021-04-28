A northern Barron County resident’s persistence appears to have helped a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy locate an alleged litterbug, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
The case began on the morning of Monday, April 19, 2021, when the resident called from her home near U.S. Hwy. 53 and 26th Avenue in the town of Oak Grove.
She told dispatchers that she cleaned the ditch near her home that morning. But, about an hour after she did, someone dumped two large bags of garbage in the ditch.
The callers said she went through the debris and found some pawn receipts that appeared to connect the trash with someone whom police believed was living in Rice Lake.
At about 1 p.m. April 19, dispatchers learned from Rice Lake police that the alleged litterbug no longer lived at the address.
The investigation seemed to have come to an end at that point, but police later learned that the litterbug was on probation, and they placed a call to his probation agent.
Later, a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy placed a call to a cell phone registered to the litterbug’s girlfriend, warning him that he had 24 hours to clean up the garbage.
By 5:30 p.m. April 19, the suspect called the deputy and said he’d be back to clean up the ditch, according to dispatch records.
