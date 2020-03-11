Barron Area School District has notified all parents about the steps it is taking to combat the possible outbreak of coronavirus, also known by its abbreviation, COVID-19, following an announcement Monday, March 9, 2020, that the Osceola School District had closed its buildings because of the disease.
In the meantime, additional steps are being taken on the local, regional and state levels after Wisconsin’s third confirmed case of the disease was announced Tuesday morning, March 10. The cases include two in Dane County and one in Pierce County, according to previous press announcements.
The new developments come at a time when reminders from health authorities in Wisconsin and other parts of the nation indicate that the public has far more to be concerned about with common, ordinary flu virus, than with COVID-19.
Associated Press reports that according to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases of coronavirus recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
At Osceola, the school district closed Tuesday “because someone sickened by the coronavirus attended an event there over the weekend,” AP reported.
Osceola School District officials consulted with Polk County and state health officials before deciding to cancel school and activities on Tuesday “so recommended cleaning can take place ensuring the safety of students and staff,” Superintendent Mark Luebker said.
Precautions at Barron
In an email sent Monday, March 9, Barron Area School District Administrator Diane Tremblay said “it is important to remember that at this time, there have only been a small number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States.”
She said the district was keeping tabs on the situation “and taking guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There are currently no recommendation to close schools in the United States,” Tremblay added.
Children who get sick should stay home, the email cautioned parents.
“We recommend that students need to be fever-free for 24 hours before returning to class after any illness,” Tremblay said. “Keeping children home when they are sick is critical to prevention.”
County: consult CDC for info
A pair of messages from Barron County officials sent Thursday, March 5, stresses the county’s continued commitment to monitoring COVID-19 and to tamp down what could be undue concerns when the effects of the disease are compared to those of the common flu.
According to Laura Sauve, Public Health Officer for the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services, business owners in Barron County should consult the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention if they have questions about workplace health issues during the outbreak.
A CDC link recommended by the DHHS lists the following information and precautions:
• “The virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading from person-to-person in China and some person-to-person transmission has been reported in countries outside China, including the United States. However, respiratory illnesses like seasonal influenza, are currently widespread in many U.S. communities.”
• Employers should “actively encourage sick employees to stay home (and not come back to work unless) they are free of fever (100.4° F) for at least 24 hours.”
• “Employers should maintain flexible policies that permit employees to stay home to care for a sick family member.
• “Instruct employees to clean their hands often with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60-95 percent alcohol, or wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Soap and water should be used preferentially if hands are visibly dirty.”
A second message came from Dave Armstrong, executive director of the Barron County Economic Development Corporation. After attending a staff conference to discuss the situation, he noted that “there are efforts, it appears, to hype (COVID-19) and some hysteria has been noted in the U.S., but we are taking a more programmatic approach. The briefing … still shows (many) more people affected by the common flu this year than COVID-19.”
Red Cross urges healthy
people to give
The Red Cross Regional Blood Center, St. Paul, issued a press release Tuesday, March 10, that “strongly urges healthy, eligible individuals who are feeling well to give blood or platelets to help maintain a sufficient blood supply” to head off any decrease in the supply of whole blood and components as the COVID-19 virus spreads.
“As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals,” Chris Hrouda, president, Red Cross Blood Services, said.
There are no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions for any respiratory virus, including this coronavirus, from a transfusion, the Red Cross noted.
Even so, individuals are asked to postpone their donation for 28 days following: Travel to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea; (after) diagnosis of COVID-19, (and) contact with a person who has or is suspected to have the virus.
“As the situation evolves, the Red Cross will continue to evaluate all emerging risks in collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and industry partners to determine if additional intervention strategies are needed,” the release added.
Locally, a blood drive is scheduled from 12 noon to 6 p.m. next Monday, March 16, 2020, at Barron High School.
