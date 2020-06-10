A 67-year-old Rice lake man will spend five years in the state penitentiary at Waupun in connection with his 15th drunk driving conviction, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Mark Alan Johnson, who was jailed after his arrest on Nov. 18, 2019, will get credit for 197 days already served, court documents said.
A complaint filed late last year said Johnson was at the wheel of a pickup truck that ran a stop sign at the intersection of County Hwy. A and Wisconsin Hwy. 25, west of Dallas, on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Records showed Johnson had 14 previous drunk driving convictions dating back to 1991, in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Johnson could have faced up to a 15-year prison term and/or a $50,000 fine, court records said.
At the June 5 sentencing, Johnson was ordered to serve at least four years of the prison term before he can enroll in the state’s substance abuse program. He will serve an additional five years of extended supervision after his release, and his driver’s license was revoked for life, court records said.
