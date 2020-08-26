The Cameron Police and Fire departments were called shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, after an ammonia tank leak was detected at the Sweet Additions plant in Cameron, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
There were no apparent injuries, records said.
Someone called 911 at 3:05 a.m. to report an alarm was going off at the plant, advising that the plant should be immediately evacuated.
Another plant worker smelled ammonia, dispatchers were told. The plant was evacuated, and dispatchers changed the nature of the call to a hazardous materials situation.
Later, dispatchers learned that the leak was apparently from a small tank inside the building. Two larger tanks outside were connected to the small tank, and the ammonia supply was shut off.
Meanwhile, Cameron Fire Department organized a staging area nearby.
A hazardous materials team showed up from Rice Lake shortly after 4 a.m.
Mayo Clinic Ambulance was also paged to stand by during the time that emergency service workers were on the scene, dispatch records said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.