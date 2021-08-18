COVID-19 cases in Barron County are continuing to rise, triggering masking requirements and dissent among some county residents.
Barron County Public Health’s weekly report, issued Monday, Aug. 16, showed 77 new reported cases, including 18 “breakthrough” cases among people who had been vaccinated. That is up from the week before when there were 44 reported new cases, 11 of which were vaccinated people.
Masking guidance passed down from the CDC prompted residents to speak against masks at Monday night’s Barron school board meeting and the Barron County Board meeting.
As of August 10, masks are required to be worn by all who enter Barron County buildings by order of a county special committee consisting of the heads of the county board and county department heads.
Barron County Board Chairperson Louie Okey wrote a statement in regards to the requirement and read it aloud at the start of Monday’s meeting before 16 people gave public comment against masking.
Okey stated, “I understand how difficult this is for all County residents. And I want this mask policy to be over as soon as possible. I don’t enjoy wearing a mask either.”
He continued, “Barron County services are important to the people who live here whether it is timely response by law enforcement, or the delivery of a meal to a homebound elderly person. We need to ensure services are available to our community members.”
Those in Monday’s lineup at the podium generally claimed that masking wasn’t effective against COVID-19 and that masking requirements infringed on personal rights.
“I don’t see the need,” said Robert Ruppel, of Cumberland. “Everyone in my circles—and they don’t get vaccinated, they all had COVID in the last year or so, so they have what I call grass-fed, non-GMO antibodies. I think we’re ready to move on. You guys as leaders have to start moving us on.”
Kelly Sellers, of Cumberland, said, “Think about what your constituents want. They don’t want to be going around with a mask on.”
He added, “When I see someone wearing a mask, they look scared. I don’t think we should live in fear.”
One person offered a rebuttal to that statement.
“I had one lung removed,” said Bruce Green, of Cameron. “If you look at me like I’m scared, yeah, I am, because this attacks the lung. I got one. You all got two.”
But the crowd that spoke was decidedly anti-mask.
Heidi Wise, of Chetek, said, “I am sick and tired of public officials who whine that they don’t like wearing masks and act like there’s nothing they can do and then proceed without justification to tyrannically exert to the authority they don’t have.”
She pinned the blame of COVID-19 infections and deaths on county officials.
“Your performance and that of the public health department has been abysmal. You’ve controlled nothing. People died under your watch, and here we are again going through another rise in cases and you’re suggesting the same interventions that failed the first time. You clearly do not learn from your mistakes.
I urge you to resign. We deserve better leaders who are willing to follow evidence and come up with creative solutions without trampling the rights of those around us.”
At the end of the meeting it was decided that masking requirements on county property would be an agenda item at a future meeting, giving the County Board the option to modify or reverse it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.