The cost of placing children taken from the homes of Barron County residents and placing them in foster care has more than doubled in 2019 when compared to the previous year, according to information shared with the Barron County Board of Supervisors Health and Human Services Committee.
Costs are going up for both child placement and for housing delinquent children in high-security juvenile detention facilities around the state, committee members learned at their regular monthly meeting Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Barron.
Stacey Frolik, director of the Health and Human Services Department, told the committee that the length of stay for children removed from their homes “has more than tripled” this year.
The numbers “are directly related to drugs and alcohol, particularly methamphetamine,” Frolik told the committee.
By the end of June 2019, the department had spent $7 million of its budget, compared to $5.9 million the year before.
“If we were to close the books (on the budget year) June 30, there would be a $2.2 million deficit,” administrative financial analyst Heidi Syvinski told the committee.
Much of the revenue for the department comes from state and federal sources, but Syvinski said the department had started dipping into local taxes to help fund its expenses.
“We typically don’t use our own levy (money) until the last half of the year, but increasing placement costs have eaten into (the local budget) in the first half of this year,” she added.
Frolik said that housing delinquent children is another rising cost.
“Three of the seven (children now in the system) were involved in acts that would have meant several years in prison, had they been adults,” she said.
The committee looked at Health and Human Services budgets over the past 10 years. In eight of those 10 years, the department ended up with an unspent surplus.
Committee member and Supervisor John Banks, Dist. 3, Chetek, asked what happens to the unused money. Syvinski replied that the money is rolled over into the next year’s Health and Human Services budget.
New budget nears $16 million
The committee also examined the 2020 Health and Human Services budget. It calls for total spending of $15,971,761. About 47 percent of the budget would be paid for by local taxes.
Four new jobs are envisioned in the budget, including three fulltime “facilitators” and one administrative assistant. Frolik said two of the jobs are fully funded through grants. Outside funding will also pay 60 percent of the third facilitator’s salary, and 75 percent of the administrative assistant’s pay.
Committee chair and Supervisor Karolyn Bartlett, Dist. 5, Dallas, noted the growth in jobs comes from a higher number of clients in need of services. Frolik said the hope is that some local costs can be offset from state and federal sources.
“We need to keep this in mind (as budgeting moves forward),” Bartlett said. “If you take a step beyond (the departmental budget) to the (full county) budget, if we take $1.5 million more (from the local levy), something has got to give somewhere else in the county budget.”
Also attending the meeting were Jeff French, county administrator, county supervisors Carol Moen, Dist. 14, Cameron, Oscar Skoug, Dist. 2, town of Sioux Creek, John Banks, Dist. 3, Chetek, Andrew Mommsen, Dist. 18, town of Stanley, and Eric Pannier, Dist. 15, town of Sumner; Health and Human Services staff members Karla Broten, Ann Whittington, Bonnie Roemhild and Laura Sauve; and citizen members Mary Olsen, Ann Hay, Randy Albrecht, Toniani Knutson, Bob Heil and Lynn Kolpack.
