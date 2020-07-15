Members of the Barron City Council agreed with a request made Tuesday, July 14, 2020, not to make a payment to the general contractor building the new $2 million water tower, until an acceptable contractor can be found to finish painting the tower.
At their regular monthly meeting at City Hall, council members received a letter from City Engineer Teresa Anderson advising the council not to make a requested payment of $21,000, the latest billing by Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Maguire Iron, general contractor.
The request was made because the general contractor stopped working with Hartung Xoatings, a New Richmond-based painting subcontractor. But Maguire still hasn’t found a replacement to complete the paint job (which includes a color logo approved by the city last year).
A new contractor visited the tower Saturday, July 11, along with Osseo, Wis.-based Badger State Inspections, LLC, which is responsible for quality control on the project.
The new contractor “decided more work needed to be done than they had been told about and decided not commit to it,” Anderson said. “We have no painting contractor.”
Until the issue is resolved, she recommended the city not pay the latest invoice from the contractor.
“Maguire has painters on their own staff and (the company) seems to be taking stock of our concerns over the quality of the work,” Anderson told the council.
In other action at its meeting Tuesday, July 14, the Barron City Council:
• Approved a request for a one-day temporary beer license for the Barron/Chetek Youth Hockey Association to hold a community event Aug. 22 at the Barron Ice Arena.
• Issued liquor licenses to Kailey Grace Ketz, Jade Maree Haskins-Smith, Karen Marie Eliasen, Louanne M. L’Heureux, and Sable A. Truitt, effective until June 30, 2021.
• Hired Rice Lake-based Cornerstone Concrete to work on summer curb and gutter projects. The company’s bid includes rates for concrete work varying from $2 per foot for four-inch thicknesses up to $7.20 for eight-inch thickness. A standard $65 hourly labor rate will be charged.
• Approved an Aug. 12 “Music in the Park” concert for Barron singer Chris Kroeze. The event will be moved to city-owned land west of Wayside Cemetery to allow for proper social distancing.
• Agreed to let volunteers camp out overnight at Anderson Park during the last week of July, while they work on the park’s new children’s play structure.
• Passed a “fair and open housing” ordinance which outlaws racial and/or religious discrimination in city housing.
• Paid non-payroll expenses for June 2020 totaling $128,331.46.
Major expenditures include: Republic Services, spring cleanup, $9,635; Barron County Waste-to-Energy plant, spring cleanup, $1,950; Lenbom Consulting, computer storage and security, City Hall and Police Department, $4,067.89; Fahrner Asphalt, painting stripes on city streets, $17,850, Clifton Larson Allen, annual city audit, $5,900; Barron County, street and equipment repair, $6,650; and Antczak Construction, install new green at Rolling Oaks Golf Course, $44,170. The golf course will pay for part of the total cost.
