Voters in several townships in the News-Shield will hold caucuses during the coming week to nominate candidates who will run for office in the Spring Election on April 6, 2021.
Here’s a list of area caucus dates and times, along with the names of incumbents whose terms expire this year:
Townships
Almena -- The Town of Almena has rescheduled its Town Caucus to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the town hall, 211 Soo Ave. W. The caucus was originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11.
Incumbents are town chair Ken Scheps, supervisors Harland Becker and Ed Miller, and treasurer Hoyt Rose. The clerk’s position is open at this time. For more information, visit the town website, www.townofalmena.com
Arland -- Town caucus is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. Incumbents are town chair Maynard Hoff and supervisors Robert Nelson and Brad Wolf.
Prairie Farm -- Town caucus is at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at the Prairie Farm Town Hall. Incumbents include town chair Ronald Wirth and supervisors Dean Frisle and Andrew Nelson.
Stanley -- Town caucus is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at the town hall. Incumbents are town chair Dennis Stilwell and supervisors Larry Moen and Monty Shearer.
Sumner – Town caucus is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Sumner Town Hall, 1550 24 ½ St. Incumbents are town chair Steve Palmquist and supervisors Steve Becker and Kevin Crotteau.
Vance Creek -- Town caucus is at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the Vance Creek Town Hall. Incumbents are town chair Mike Stafne and supervisors Matt Norberg and Tim Prusak.
