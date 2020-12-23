After 40 years of heating several major Barron buildings with steam from chipped wood, the Barron Area School District filed a notice with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, to withdraw from a state air quality permit allowing the burning of wood.
The DNR received the school district’s application on Dec. 9 and sent a public notice to the News-Shield indicating that the agency made a preliminary decision that the application was acceptable. A final decision is expected by the end of the year.
When the request is approved, it will end a four-decade history of wood-sourced heat for no fewer than five major buildings clustered near the southeast corner of the city: Barron High School, Woodland Elementary School, Barron Area Community Center, Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, and Dove Healthcare’s senior living facility.
The application takes note of the fact that the district no longer has a wood-fired boiler to generate steam – it was removed after one of the major steam customers, Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, decided to build its own heating system.
“When (the hospital and clinic) became independent in their heating supply, the steam plant consortium lost over 50 percent of the traditional demand,” Andrew Sloan, school district director of finance, said Monday, Dec. 21, in an email.
“With lower demand levels, the wood boiler cannot be run efficiently, and it would cause significant residual smoke and, likely, many unhappy neighbors,” Sloan added.
“(With) the air quality factors, coupling with the economies of scale we were losing, burning wood no longer makes financial sense. We currently have two gas boilers that offer redundancy for the school district and BACC.”
Self-sufficiency and
world supplies
According to an obituary that appeared in the News-Shield in April 2017, one of the driving forces that helped to create the wood-fired heating system was the late Edward C. Johnson, who lived in the city for more than six decades.
“A man with innate math, science and mechanical skills,” Johnson was an independent contractor who (among other projects) “designed and constructed wood boiler heating systems,” the story said.
“As a (Barron Area School Board) member, he supervised the installation and fine-tuning of a highly cost-effective bark-burning furnace (at) the high school and elementary school, as well as the hospital/nursing home complex.”
The boiler burned a product indigenous to northern Wisconsin for well over a century – wood. The heating consortium later had an agreement with a local company, Bell Pole, to deliver thousands of lopped-off portions of tree trunks (known as “pole ends”), as well as tons and tons of wood shavings and chips.
Although it was located at the high school, the boiler delivered steam through underground pipes to heat the high school, Woodland Elementary School, Barron Area Community Center, the hospital/clinic, and what is now known as the Dove Healthcare senior living facility.
But time, and economics, finally caught up with Barron’s self-sufficient heating system. In fall of 2014, less than a year after it installed reinforced concrete bins for the pole ends and chips, the Barron Area School District discovered that natural gas cost even less than the wood-fired system.
The board of directors decided to switch to natural gas and use wood only during the coldest weather, according to minutes of an October 2014 school board meeting.
By September of 2019, it was clear the wood-fired era was about to come to an end, when Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland decided it was too expensive to repair a leaky steam pipe that served the medical campus. A Mayo executive said that the Barron facility would be equipped with its own, in-house heating system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.