A 28-year-old former Barron man wanted since last fall after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Turtle Lake and shooting at the owner who tried to catch him is in the Hennepin County Jail awaiting extradition to Wisconsin, according to authorities in Barron, Polk and Dunn counties.
The suspect, Zakariye Dahir Ali, was taken into custody March 25, 2022, according to Hennepin County authorities.
Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright said Tuesday, March 29, that extradition proceedings could take up to 60 days if the defendant contests extradition.
Complaints filed last October in Barron and Polk counties allege that Ali stole a car outside the Barron Hometown Pharmacy Oct. 12, 2021, after the owner left the motor running. The stolen car was found about 90 minutes later in the parking lot at St. Croix Casino.
The thief then, evidently switched cars at Turtle Lake after discovering that it was almost out of gas. A Polk County complaint said that soon after leaving the first stolen car, the defendant stole a 2003 Chevy Silverado from the Danka Kar Korral, Turtle Lake.
The owner – who worked at the business -- took another truck and gave chase. After following his stolen truck almost all the way to Amery, the owner alleged that the thief fired three shots at him, one of which shattered the passenger-side window of the owner’s chase vehicle.
According to Wisconsin Circuit Court records, the suspect is a defendant in five active cases, including the Oct. 12 shooting, and:
• A Barron County methamphetamine possession charge filed in May 2021.
• A Dunn County case involving charges of vehicle theft and felony bail jumping, also filed in May 2021.
• A Barron County misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated, second offense, filed in April 2021.
• A Barron County vehicle theft charge filed in March 2021.
Ali has faced felony and/or misdemeanor charges in Barron County dating back to 2015, court records show.
