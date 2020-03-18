Unlike adjoining states like Illinois and Minnesota, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers had resisted closing bars and restaurants – until Tuesday afternoon, March 17. The order also limited public gatherings to no more than 10 people.
“I’m currently trying to figure things out with my cook,” Seasons Café owner Dana Trott said Tuesday afternoon. The café had a notice on the door, which said that the restaurant would limit seating to no more than 50 customers at a time, and that they would be spaced at least six feet apart. But that was before the order to close.
Although customers won’t be admitted any longer, “we will continue to be open,” Dave Schoonover, owner of Rolling Oaks Restaurant and Lounge, said Tuesday afternoon March 17.
The business will continue to offer take-out food, he added.
Schoonover said that he had gotten word from the Wisconsin Tavern League to expect a closure on Wednesday, March 18, only to have the order moved up 24 hours.
“I realize the governor is in a difficult position, but to order the bars and restaurants to close at 5 o’clock on St. Patrick’s Day afternoon is pretty tough,” he said.
At the Cupboard & Closet, on La Salle Avenue, also home to the Barron Food Pantry, director Lynne Hanse said the facility would be closed, and that “pop-up” food pantries would soon open in three locations in the area – including the Barron High School commons, and yet-to-be-determined locations in Dallas and Almena.
Joanne Kuehndorf, director of the Barron Senior Citizen Center, said that while the center was closed to diners, there would continue to be “grab and go” lunches available at the north entrance to the building. She said the Meals on Wheels program would continue, and that folks could sign up by calling (715) 537-5726.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the state of Wisconsin still planned to hold its spring election on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
But, according to County Clerk DeeAnn Cook, “I am struggling to see how that can happen with the 10-person rule coming into effect.”
The Wisconsin Elections Commission is scheduled to meet today, March 18, to discuss the situation. After it makes its decision – whatever that might be – Cook said she would send out a press release.
Also on Tuesday, the Barron Area Community Center announced it would close for 30 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.