A man is deceased after being found in a whey tank on a dairy farm near Almena on Tuesday, April 5.
The deceased was identified as Andrew Amundson, 39, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
According to dispatch records, a caller reported a person trapped in a whey tank at 1:10 p.m. At 1:22 p.m., it was said that CPR was in progress, but Amundson was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said, “It was not a farm accident. It appears to be medical.”
An obituary for Amundson appears elsewhere in this issue.
