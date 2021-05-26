An eight-unit apartment complex got the go-ahead Tuesday, May 25, from the Barron Planning Commission.
The project, which could be just the first in a series of new housing projects on the north side of Barron, is located at the north end of Jean-Marie Street and Chukka Drive.
The developer is Blueberry Line Properties, operated by Heidi and Kevin Jacobson, of Ridgeland.
Heidi Jacobson said the units will be designed for independent living for the elderly and disabled, though other renters would be welcome, too, for the single-unit apartments.
She said she has seen the need for independent housing for the elderly and disabled through her work providing in-home care services.
The eight-unit apartment is planned for two 0.34-acre lots, and Blueberry Line Properties owns seven more similar sized lots to the south. Documents presented to the Planning Commission indicate that similar apartment buildings could also be built on those lots.
Units will be about 800 square feet. The Jacobsons said they had not yet determined rent prices.
Rice Lake-based Northwest Builders is handling the construction. The application to the Planning Commission indicated that construction would begin in 2021. Standard building and utility permits are still needed.
