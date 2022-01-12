After getting a pass last school year on the state school standards, schools have been issued Wisconsin School Report Cards again this school year.
The Barron Area School District continued to show improvement in its overall scores, getting a 69.8, up from 68.9 for 2019-2020. The mark qualifies as “meets expectations,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
“All schools at least meet expectations, so we’re doing some good things,” said district learning and assessment director Teri Massie at the Dec. 20 school board meeting.
The top scorers in the district were elementary schools. At 82.8 Dallas-Ridgeland, “exceeds expectations,” and at 84.3, Woodland “significantly exceeds expectations.”
Due to their smaller size, Almena Elementary, Montessori and Advanced Learning Academy were not scored, but are held to other accountability standards as required by the state.
The report cards are intended as a tool for families and the public to compare schools and track their progress. DPI refers to them as the “foundation of Wisconsin’s state accountability system.”
The scores were partly based on student progress on standardized tests for math and language arts
The report card scores give extra weight to the improvement of certain groups of students, including those who had lower test scores in the past and those who face additional challenges based on race, ethnicity, income, disability and learning English.
“It is based heavily on the economically disadvantaged percentage of our population,” said Massie. “We get a lot of points because our students are growing. They’re growing better than the state average in a lot of areas.”
Scores are broken down into categories like “Achievement” and “Growth.”
Achievement measures the level of knowledge and skills among students in the school, compared to state and national standards.
Growth describes how much student knowledge of reading and mathematics in the school changes from year to year.
Elementary School principal Jennifer Clemens said progress in those areas is reflected on the schools’ report card scores.
“We do an absolutely phenomenal job supporting our English learners, our special education students, the students who are socially or economically disadvantaged,” she said. “We are doing such a fine job of lifting those students who normally don’t do well.”
Despite the close scores between Dallas-Ridgeland and Woodland, it is a tale of two report cards.
Dallas-Ridgeland student test scores in English language arts and math were better than 80 percent of schools in the state.
But Woodland’s scores were better than only 20 percent of schools in the state. However, students, especially those in groups defined as being disadvantaged (English learners, minorities, etc.) showed significant improvement in those skills year-to-year, accounting for a high Growth score.
Woodland’s demographics are 65% white; 64% economically disadvantaged; 26% English learners; 21% students with disabilities. By comparison, the high school is 76% white; 52% economically disadvantaged, 10% English learners; and 17% students with disabilities.
Barron High School and Riverview Middle School also scored in the bottom 20 percent of schools in Achievement. But, like Woodland, good “Growth” bumped up their report card scores from two years ago.
High School principal Chad Buss said “The main area we need to grow in is our Achievement.”
Riverview principal Scott Stralka echoed that point, “Student achievement is an area we’re always going to be focusing on, no matter what the report says.”
Buss the high school’s goal is to devote a resource hour at the end of the day to help students grow those skills. Right now, due to student and staff absences, the focus of the resource hour is mainly on just getting homework done.
“We’re trying to get these kids caught up with the curriculum,” said Buss. “Whether it’s because kids have been positive or quarantined or the teacher is gone, right now we’re mainly playing catch-up. We want to get (resource hour) to where it’s more skill-based.”
Report cards for all schools can be viewed at dpi.wi.gov.
