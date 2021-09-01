The latest wave of COVID-19 cases in Barron County and Wisconsin is showing no signs of slowing down. Furthermore, COVID-19 is likely to persist for years and be considered endemic—or always present—according to a Mayo Clinic vaccinologist and other health experts.
Barron County Public Health reported 116 new cases in the week up to Monday, Aug. 30. That is up from 92 in the previous week and 77 the week before that. Across Wisconsin vaccine transmission is classified as “high.”
People with the best chance of staving off infection are those who have already had COVID-19 or who have been vaccinated.
Public Health reported that none of 116 news cases were people who had been infected with COVID-19 before.
The CDC states that cases of reinfection have been reported, but remain rare. The CDC said more study is needed to understand COVID-19 reinfection.
Out of those 116, 24 had been fully vaccinated—20 percent. In Barron County, 47% of people, and 58% of those 18 and older, have had at least one dose of the vaccine.
In a virtual Mayo Clinic question and answer session on Tuesday, Aug. 31, Dr. Gregory Poland said he was hopeful that the FDA would grant emergency authorization for immunizations in children as young as age six in the next few months.
“Which we really need,” he said. “It’s quite obvious as people go back to school, especially where there’s not distancing and masking, there’s profound numbers getting infected, getting hospitalized.”
Poland, a vaccinologist, added, “This lack of mask wearing is just inconceivable to me in the face of a respiratory threat like this.”
Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services data shows that unvaccinated people are much more likely to not only be infected, but also hospitalized compared to vaccinated people. Per 100,000 people, there were 4.9 hospitalizations among vaccinated people infected with COVID, compared to 18 per 100,000 unvaccinated people who were infected.
“For those who are unvaccinated, there is a grave concern,” says Dr. Poland. “In fact, if you look at the latest model, in the next three months, it suggests that another 100,000 Americans are likely to die of COVID.”
Poland said health risks in getting the vaccine are small, especially in comparison to the health risks posed by the virus.
He said that myocarditis has been shown to occur in 2.7 out of 100,000 vaccinated people. By comparison, 16 out of 100,000 people infected with COVID-19 get myocarditis.
Poland added that COVID-19 also carries many health risks that the vaccines do not, such as heart arrhythmia (166 per 100,000), acute kidney disease (125 per 100,000) and pulmonary embolus (62 per 100,000).
He said that the only deaths directly caused by the vaccine were a few rare cases of blood clotting in people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“So there’s this long written list of risks if you get COVID, and this teeny short list of risks if you get the vaccine to prevent COVID,” said Poland.
He dismissed any notion of alternative treatments for COVID-19, such as ivermectin.
“It just doesn’t work,” said Poland. “Vaccine works. Masks work. Distancing works.”
And Poland said that these preventative measures will be needed for years.
“We gave up the opportunity to eradicate this with proper lockdown and masking efforts,” said Poland. “What I think is going to happen is we are going to be plagued by this. It’s impossible to speculate how many more variants might arise and kind of torture us like this for the next year or two or longer, until it settles down into a more seasonal type of infection. So, our failure to contain this means that we’re going to be immunizing against this through the rest of our lives.”
