The city of Barron Community Development Authority is officially in business after an organizational meeting Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at City Hall.
After an election of officers, interim chair Mayor Ron Fladten turned the gavel over to City Council member Rod Nordby, who agreed to be nominated as the permanent chair.
The authority formed after a 2019 study by local business and elected leaders, and the assistance of the Rice Lake office of MSA Professional Services, Inc., and Chicago-based Business Districts, Inc.
The 75-page study focuses on how to revive the La Salle Avenue commercial and residential area.
City Administrator Liz Jacobson said the study talks about “the kinds of zoning that will work (and) the stakeholders we should bring into the process.”
Fladen noted the council had adopted the plan and predicted “it will be a good tool for this group.”
In discussion Tuesday, Nordby said he thought the group should focus its attention on the La Salle Avenue, between Fifth and Seventh streets, which he said were “the most blighted blocks” along the downtown street.
Bruce Rasmussen said “having a conversation with the owner of a blighted property (is a) tough challenge. It was the same thing we faced with our downtown merchant group.”
Committee members complimented the work on downtown buildings completed by local business owners Brian and Kate Rickenberg, owners of T.M. Title Services in 300 block of La Salle.
“Mr. Rickenberg has taken care of a couple of buildings already,” said member Bruce Rasmussen.
“And he bought the boarding house (at La Salle Avenue and Seventh Street) and painted it,” Fladten added. “That was a big improvement.”
