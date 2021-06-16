There was a time that Wisconsin law made it the responsibility of the state regarding the release of dangerous sex offenders after they serve their sentences.
But, according to information shared at a meeting in Barron on Thursday, June 10, 2021, that responsibility now falls to local state and county authorities, who are searching for suitable homes for two sex offenders who are being released after serving their sentences.
Members of the Criminal Justice Collaborating Council listened to a presentation from Stephannie Schmidt, supervisor for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections probation and parole office, Rice Lake, and Ann Hay, program manager, behavioral health, Department of Health and Human Services.
The county has been notified about two sex offenders due to be released. One must remain under supervision, can never leave home without a chaperone for a year, must be monitored with GPS, and is not allowed to look for a job. Moreover, the offender can’t live within 1,500 feet of anyplace where children are present, which rules out most (if not all) Barron County cities, villages, and even unincorporated communities.
“Since last September, we’ve been looking for a place (for the individual),” Hay said. The 1,500-foot limitation means that the search must be confined to “a very rural area,” she added.
“As of last week, we have examined 313 residences” without success, Hay said.
Schmidt said the process also involves door-knocking at neighboring homes to ask about the presence of children, a process that has not been well-received.
Hay said the second person “is an adult offender and cannot live near assisted living or elderly care (facilities). Six possible residences have been found.
Landlords are understandably reluctant to rent to sex offenders, even with state funding, according to the discussion. Instead, the state makes up to $200,000 available to buy a home, but the circumstances make the buying process difficult, Hay and Schmidt added.
Jeff French, county administrator, said the Wisconsin Counties Association is “vehemently opposed to this” practice, and is trying to persuade the state Legislature to change the law.
“The state did all the legwork in the past,” French noted. “But, even though the state pays (for the homes), it uses up a lot of local resources to do it.”
Some counties have actually built their own residential facilities, “but if they do that, it’s all on the local taxpayer’s dime,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.