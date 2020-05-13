Retail businesses in Barron County closed during the COVID-19 pandemic can now admit up to five properly distanced customers at a time, according to relaxed restrictions that were made public on Monday, May 11, 2020.
Announced by Gov. Tony Evers during a Monday afternoon press conference, the new order also allows drive-in theaters to operate with some restrictions.
But the order applies only to retail stores, not service businesses such as hairdressers, nail salons and barbers, Associated Press reported. In addition, bars and restaurants continue to be limited to pickup and delivery only.
“Essential” businesses, including food, hardware and drug stores, continue to function, both in the News-Shield circulation area and across the state.
The last time that local salons, barbershops, eating and drinking establishments could admit customers was Tuesday, March 17. Assuming the Safer at Home order is lifted on May 26, as previously announced, the closures will have lasted just under 10 weeks.
According to AP, “The latest order addresses criticism from smaller businesses and Republican lawmakers that it was unfair to allow essential businesses such as grocery stores to remain open while nonessential businesses such as flower shops had to close.”
Monday’s new order “strongly encourages all shoppers and store workers to wear masks, but does not require it,” AP added. “Everyone in the store must maintain a six-foot distance.”
Letting smaller stores reopen will revive about 90,000 jobs in 14,000 businesses, according to Missy Hughes, secretary of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. More than half a million Wisconsinites have filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March, the agency added.
Still pending, a lawsuit under review by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, filed by two Republicans, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Voss. It seeks to block the extension of the “safer at home” order and take away the powers of the state health secretary to make similar orders in the future. The suit would also require the governor to work with the Republican controlled Legislature to enact new rules.
County case total stays at 11
Less than a week after some 230 people were tested for COVID-19 at Turtle Lake, Barron County reported three new cases of the disease on Thursday, May 7.
At least one of the new cases appears to be an employee at the Barron Jennie-O Turkey Store, according to Hormel Foods, of Austin, Minn., owners of the Barron facility
Since the May 7 announcement, the total number of known cases in Barron County has held steady at 10.
The county Department of Health and Human Services reported May 8 that of that number, six people had recovered and four were isolating at home.
Of the latest cases, two had recently traveled to a neighboring state, DHHS reported. The third was a close contact of a positive case in another jurisdiction.
These three cases were not tested at the Turtle Lake site on May 3 and 4, DHHS added. For more about the Turtle Lake testing process, see related story elsewhere in the News-Shield.
Hormel Foods responded to a press inquiry on Friday, May 8, indicating “We have had a team member report a positive test result and have taken all necessary precautions.”
The company said it had encouraged workers to “stay home if they felt unwell.”
Jennie-O locations “have on-site nurses who are available to answer questions, consult and advise team members and we are providing information to help our team members get access to local testing for COVID-19,” the release added.
To increase social distancing, the plants have “staggered start times, (and) staggered break times.” During breaks, workers can use “areas outside of the normal cafeteria spaces,” the announcement said. “We have also provided access to masks and personal protective face covering in our plant locations.”
“Our company has put numerous protocols in place in all our locations to ensure the health and well-being of our team members,” said Steve Lykken, president of Jennie-O Turkey Store.
