A decision on opening Barron County’s highway system to ATVs won’t be coming quickly.
The county’s highway committee did not take a clear stance at its meeting Thursday, May 5, but rather directed staff to provide maps and more information.
Numerous ATV/UTV riders and clubs have been lobbying for more access to county roads, but highway officials are reluctant to open them due to safety concerns.
“I’m hesitant over concerns of safety,” said highway commissioner Mark Servi. “Our number one priority is to protect the safety of users of the system.”
There are now several county highway segments—typically well under a mile in length—that are open as ATV routes to ease access to services or connect to trails.
Servi said those short connections work well, but assuring safety throughout an entirely open county trunk highway system is a much larger undertaking.
“There are certainly roads in our system that shouldn’t be considered for opening,” he said.
Servi said Hwy. SS would be one example.
“It’s high speed and high traffic,” he said.
Servi said there is a crash history in several places along Hwy. SS. He said there would be safety and jurisdictional issues in Cameron and Rice Lake.
Chetek also has jurisdictional issues. Hwy. I right-of-way under Hwy. 53 is state owned and so is the Long Bridge on Hwy. D/M.
County highway intersections with state roads are also a concern. Servi mentioned Hwy. 48 intersections with T, G, V, NN and especially Hwy. M.
“We have a lot of close calls and accidents there because of visibility,” said Servi.
The Hwys. 25 and A intersection, which is offset, was also mentioned by Jeff Wolfe, trails and recreation coordinator for the sheriff’s department.
But, overall, Wolfe said ATV and UTV crashes on roads in Barron County are rare.
Servi countered that town roads don’t carry nearly as much traffic as county highways, with the exception of 19th Street north of Hwy. W. Also called Airport Road or River Road, 19th Street is open to ATVs up to 18th Avenue by Town of Stanley ordinance.
A few town board representatives were present at the meeting last Thursday. John Postle, representing the Town of Chetek, said the town board would support whatever the county decided.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said requests for more segments to be open will continue unless all county highways are open.
“You’re probably going to see more calls. Clubs are becoming more frustrated,” said Fitzgerald.
He said more access is needed for the sake of fairness.
“Some businesses are connected, and some feel left out,” said Fitzgerald.
Servi acknowledged that people will drive ATVs and UTVs on county roads regardless of what the ordinances are. He said he expected the decision to be made by the county board ultimately.
“At the end of the day it’s going to be a political decision,” said Servi. “We’re going to have an influx of requests and pressure until the entire board says yes or no.”
Jim Gores, vice-chair of the highway committee, said “I don’t see how we can make it fully open.”
The committee requested county personnel to provide an updated map of ATV routes open in the county.
“We need more information,” said committee chair Marv Thompson. “We don’t want to make a snap judgement.”
But Wolfe said that a complete map will be difficult for the fact that many towns do not respond to requests for their ATV ordinances.
Other Business
• Hwy. T bridge project is close to on schedule and expected to open to traffic in June, Servi reported.
• A bridge project in the Town of Vance Creek has been pushed back to mid-July.
• Dunn County Hwy. K is closing just north of Hwy. 64 for a bridge replacement, starting July 11. Hwy. A in Barron County will be used as part of the detour route.
• A request was denied to close Hwy. OO as part of the Shoreline Sprints & Distance Rollerski Races to be held in Rice Lake on July 8 and 9. Servi said the event organizers want to use the road because it has smooth pavement, but too many towns and residents would be impacted by a road closure.
• Servi reported that the City of Rice Lake has declined involvement in making changes to the Hwy. O and Decker Drive intersection (in front of Menards). Barron County is moving ahead with the DOT to design changes to the intersection to improve safety.
• The 10-year road maintenance agreements with frac sand companies are due for renewal. Servi said updated agreements are needed with operators in the Chetek area, including CRS Proppants and Piranha Proppants along Hwys. 53 and SS, as well as Blue Diamond Proppants, which has acquired from Superior Silica Sands the Thompson Hills mine along 21 ¼ Street in the Town of Sioux Creek.
• Servi said demand for full-time jobs in the department remains strong, but he is having trouble recruiting enough workers for seasonal employment. He said there is a backlog of work across the system.
