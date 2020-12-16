The prime suspect in the July 2013 murder of a 63-year-old Elko New Market, Minn., man has told investigators from Wisconsin and Minnesota how he and his mother concealed the body of 63-year-old Gary Albert Herbst in a wooded area near Barron, according to criminal complaints filed Friday, Dec. 11, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Two defendants, identified as Austin J. Herbst, 26, and Connie L. Herbst, 62, formerly of Elko New Market and now of New Prague, Minn., are each charged with hiding a corpse, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine, court records said.
The two were arrested Nov. 19, 2020, by New Prague, Minn., police, on murder charges. That same day, a Barron County Sheriff’s detective and a special agent with the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation interviewed defendant Austin Herbst, who allegedly confessed to concealing his father’s body near Barron.
The complaint said that on the day of the murder (an unspecified date in summer of 2013), the defendant and his mother carried the body to a car in their garage and drove to Wisconsin.
The younger Herbst said the defendants “decided if they dumped the body in a wooded area in northern Wisconsin, (that) bears, wolves and coyotes would consume (the remains) and no one would ever find (them),” the complaint said.
Herbst allegedly told investigators that his family had previously traveled through Barron County on their way to or from visits to see family members in Butternut and Park Falls, and to go camping at the Turtle Flambeau Flowage.
The defendants drove to Barron County, where they stopped after dark at a rural location that included “a wooded tree line where (defendant Austin Herbst) thought would be a good place to get rid of the body.”
The defendants drove into a field entrance, where the body was unloaded and “dragged ... a few feet into the woods from where the field drive was (located).”
The defendants brought along a shovel to conceal or bury the body, the complaint said. However, they discovered that the ground in the woods was too hard to dig. Instead, Austin Herbst said he used leaf and ground debris to cover the body.
Afterward, the two stayed at “a hotel in the Barron area” and returned to Elko New Market the next day, the complaint said.
More than four years later, on Dec. 3, 2017, a dog belonging to a town of Maple Grove homeowner brought a portion of a human skull to the homeowner’s driveway.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived and searched the area. Additional remains were found east of the home, along 10th Avenue, about 60 feet off the road and near a field drive along the edge of a wooded area.
The nearly complete skeletal remains were first taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Anoka County, Minn., where the cause of death was confirmed as a gunshot wound to the head.
The remains were later transferred from to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in Denton, Tex. At the request of the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the remains were later sent to the DNA Doe Project, Sebastopol, Calif., which, on Feb. 27, 2020, identified the victim as Gary A. Herbst.
The next day, Feb. 28, 2020, a Barron County Sheriff’s detective visited both defendants, together with special agents representing the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, as well as a detective with the New Prague Police Department.
Both defendants had their DNA sampled, and the results confirmed the identity of the victim, the Dec. 11 complaint said.
