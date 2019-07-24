Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings by Texas-based Emerge Energy Services, the parent company for Superior Silica Sands, will allow the company to continue to do business and pay employees during its reorganization, according to documents filed Monday, July 15, 2019, in federal court in the state of Delaware, and an executive with Superior Silica Sands.
Lawyers for Emerge Energy made 10 motions during a hearing Wednesday, July 17, in Delaware, requesting that Federal Bankruptcy Court Judge Karen B. Owens allow the company to continue doing business while it restructures its debt.
“We’re trying to move forward with certain vendors and contractors that we want to work with in the future – vendors and partners that are critical for the future of the company,” Rick Shearer, Superior Silica Sands chief executive officer, said Tuesday, July 23.
On May 15, the Barron News-Shield reported that Emerge Energy had filed a document with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission in U.S. Federal District Court in Delaware, announcing its intention to restructure.
Shearer said people should not read “restructure” to mean “closure.”
“We’re trying to reduce the annual cost obligations we have,” he said. “Our business model from a few years ago simply doesn’t apply any longer. We will take a good bit of cost out of the business and be a stronger, better-positioned frac sand supplier. We continue to make sand every day and supply our customers.”
The company currently employs 100 people in Barron County, and is operating two of its five sand mines.
In a series of motions filed July 15 before Federal District Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens in Delaware, Emerge Energy asked that the court:
• Combine several court cases into a single process.
• Appoint Kurtzman Carson Consultants, LLC, as claims and noticing agent. Based in El Segundo, Calif., the company specializes in corporate restructuring law.
• Pay fees and taxes necessary to keep the case viable.
• Pay off Emerge Energy’s outstanding insurance and bonding expenses (including the continued payments of their insurance premiums).
• Allow Emerge Energy “to continue their customer programs.”
• Pay “certain” claims from shippers, lienholders and “royalty interest owners.”
• Prohibit utility companies from changing or cutting off services, even though there are outstanding bills which Emerge hasn’t paid yet.
• Allow Emerge to continue paying its employees and maintaining their benefits and payroll tax deductions.
• Let Emerge continue to manage its cash, keep its bank accounts open, and continue depositing money in its accounts.
Shearer said Emerge Energy’s lenders are supporting the restructuring by “put(ting) up $35 million in a ‘debtor in possession fund’” to provide operating cash while the restructuring goes forward.
Shearer said he couldn’t predict how long the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process will take.
“We don’t know how long this process will go on,” he said. “We hope, with all of the work and preparation we’ve already done, (that) four to six months is reasonable.”
