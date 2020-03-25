Two people were hospitalized for what was reportedly described as minor smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in the basement of an apartment building shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at 736 E La Salle Avenue.
Barron-Maple Grove Fire Chief Mike Romsos said more than 20 firefighters responded to the call .
He said the only visible flames were coming from a basement window, and that the fire had broken out in a basement utility room in the building.
“There was one individual who was unaccounted for before we got there, but as it turned out, he found his way out of the building on his own, and we didn’t have to conduct a search,” Romsos said.
The fire was electrical in origin and was quickly put out thanks to the use of a thermal imaging camera, which helped firefighters locate the source of the flames in an otherwise smoke-filled basement.
“”We had the fire under control in half an hour, but it took us between two and three hours to ventilate the place,” Romsos said.
