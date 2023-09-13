Barron County is digging deeper into its pockets in order to complete the final steps in its expansive highway department facilities construction project.
One of the last things to do is finish paving the parking areas around the main shop building. At its meeting Monday, Sept. 11, the Barron County Board of Supervisors allocated up to $745,000 for the completion of paving.
A couple layers of asphalt have been done at the highway department campus, but some spots are still gravel, and a final layer of asphalt is needed in many areas. The highway department has been doing the paving with its own materials, equipment and personnel.
The hang-up has been that the project is well over budget.
After exhausting the $26 million borrowed for construction of new facilities, the County Board allocated $4.6 million more in highway department funds to cover the remaining expenses in the over-budget project. But that $4.6 million appears to be falling short, too.
This additional $745,000 will also come out of the highway department’s fund balance.
“This will substantially draw down the highway department fund balance,” said county administrator Jeff French.
That puts the department’s finances in a riskier position, as the department frequently makes large equipment purchases and endures lag times between doing maintenance and getting reimbursed by the state. But French said that amount could be replenished from the County’s general fund in the summer of 2024, depending how the financial picture looks at that time.
“It’s really messy, but it gets you there,” he said. “We will proceed but keep options open.”
One alternative to using highway funds was to use much of the County’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds to do the paving.
But the board decided those funds would be better put to use for utility upgrades at the UW Eau Claire-Barron County campus.
Those funds would partially offset some of the borrowing needed to replace underground HVAC piping, which is nearing the end of its useful life and has sprung several leaks in recent years.
All UW two-year campuses are operated by the UW but set on county-owned land, with that county bearing maintenance responsibilities.
Only Supervisor Audrey Kusilek, District 26—Towns of Cumberland and Stanfold and Town of Barron Ward 2, voted against the motion to fund the highway department paving.
Highway department equipment and facilities manager Matt Kaiser said that besides the final layer of paving, the facilities project is set to wrap up this fall.
“I’m happy to say that everything is going very smoothly over there,” he said. “Everything should be all wrapped up by the end of October.”
