Funeral arrangements were pending in Rice Lake and Cumberland as of Tuesday afternoon, July 19, 2022, after two deaths were reported on Barron County lakes on Thursday and Friday, July 14 and 15, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
The latest fatality was reported Friday afternoon, July 15, near the south end of Red Cedar Lake.
A 911 call was placed from the 2500 block of 27 ¼-27 ¾ street, a road that runs along the west side of the lake, south of Mikana. The caller reported a man who had passed out in a boat. The caller said she was trying to get the boat to shore.
At 5:30 p.m., Barron County dispatchers asked Washburn County to page the Birchwood Fire Department, and a helicopter ambulance was also paged.
Meanwhile, the caller told dispatchers that she had reached a dock, but that the man wasn’t breathing. She told the dispatcher that the man had suffered a bee sting.
First responders reached the scene by 5:45 p.m., but minutes later, a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy asked for a medical examiner and the helicopter was cancelled.
The previous morning, on Thursday, July 14, a man called from an address on Little Sand Lake, north of Cumberland, to report having found a woman face down in the water. The caller told dispatchers that the woman was out floating on an innertube the night before and never returned.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said foul play is not suspected in the Cumberland incident, but that an autopsy would be conducted.
