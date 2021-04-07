Barron County is set to get more than $8 million in funding from the American Relief Plan, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 federal relief bill passed last month.
On Monday, the Barron County Property Committee got a first look at some possibilities for the relief funds. County administrator Jeff French said the exact amount of funds is estimated to be $8.1-8.7 million.
It is also unclear what uses will be allowed for the federal funds.
“At this time this is a moving target as to what is an allowable expenditure, and what is not, with further guidance is to be forthcoming from the US Treasury Department,” wrote county administrator Jeff French in board documents. “The Strategic Planning Work Group also reviewed this document and recommend that Department Heads rank these projects, and then have the ranked projects approved by the County Board for further exploration as to possible costs.”
According to County documents, some possibilities for the funds would be:
• A number of upgrades for county recreational areas and parks.
• Contracting for tourism promotional video.
• Investing in broadband and technology.
• Improvements to modernize senior centers.
• A new acid gas removal system at the waste to energy plant.
• Backfilling reduced forestry and interest revenue.
• Highway message boards, ATV route signage, and road and bridge improvements.
• Upgrades for fire department radios
• Justice Center modifications.
• Renovations of Ann Street school building in Rice Lake.
French said projects that benefit tourism and public health are specifically encouraged by the American Relief Plan.
The Ann Street School proposal fits the bill in that the county wants to use it as a hub for Health and Human Services, for the Community Support Program and other County purposes.
The school, located between the Red Cedar River and Fred Tate Memorial Ball fields, has been used most recently by the Rice Lake Area School District for a charter school. But the district is planning to vacate the building by Aug. 31.
While the school district has used it since 1978, it is actually owned by the county. Further back, it was used by Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College and as the Barron County Normal School.
By putting it back into use for county business, the county would save about $24,000 per year in rent for an office space on the north side of Rice Lake.
Aquatic invasive species ordinance
At Monday’s meeting the committee voted to adopt an updated aquatic invasive species ordinance. The ordinance was changed to mimic Washburn County’s, specifically due to an issue at Bear Lake on the county line near Haugen.
County board supervisor Bob Rogers said there is more traffic at the boat landing on the Barron County side because Washburn County has stronger regulations for cleaning boats.
“They think they can get by,” said Rogers, referring to boaters neglecting to decontaminate boats.
The updated ordinance, which will next go to the full county board for approval, includes new wording on decontamination. Eventually, more signage will be added at the landing to communicate the requirements.
County conservationist Tyler Gruetzmacher said decontamination is done with a weak bleach solution, which does not damage boats and is not an environmental concern. Cleaning boats helps prevent the spread of invasive mussels and other species.
“Once these buggers are in a lake, they are (staying) in the lake,” said Gruetzmacher. “Prevention is better than the cure.”
Auditorium improvements
The committee also gave the final go ahead for improvements to the Government Center Auditorium where many county meetings are held.
The space will receive many technological improvements, and the seating for the 29 members of the Board of Supervisors, plus staff and visitors, will be totally revamped.
Instead of rows, supervisors will be positioned in a large ‘U’ shape.
But in making room for this new arrangement, a few rows of public seating will be eliminated.
The loss of a few dozen seats is not a major concern for most meetings, which are sparsely attended by the public. On rare occasions in the past, such as decisions over prayer at meetings, the advent of the frac sand industry and other controversial topics, standing-room only crowds turned out. One meeting, involving changes to shoreland zoning, was moved to the Barron High School gym. Such a move may be required the next time a controversy stirs the public.
