Five separate traffic collisions near Barron, Hillsdale, and Cameron, all within the past week, have resulted in multiple injuries, six wrecked vehicles, and a wrecked motorcycle, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
The latest pair of incidents took place Saturday, Aug. 14, just east of Barron.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, a motorcycle rear-ended a vehicle near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 8 and 17th Street, just east of Barron, according to Barron County dispatch logs. One person was hospitalized at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland with unspecified injuries, log reports said.
Just two hours later, shortly after 5 p.m., another crash was reported at almost the same location. The two-vehicle collision took place at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 8 and County Hwy. W on the eastern outskirts of Barron.
Dispatch logs said that Mayo Clinic Ambulance, the Barron Area Fire Department and the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.
Log reports indicate two people were apparently hurt, one complaining of neck pain, the other shoulder pain.
Both Saturday crashes remained under investigation at press time Tuesday, Aug. 17.
A summary the three other accidents appears below.
• One hurt in town of Maple Grove – A Clayton resident was hurt when a pickup truck and a passenger car were involved in a collision on Thursday evening, Aug. 12, 2021, at the intersection of 16th Street and Tenth Avenue in the town of Maple Grove, about three and one-half miles south of Barron.
The pickup was driven by Jennifer M. Millerman, 40, of Barron. She was driving south on 16th Street when her truck collided with a car driven by Hannah Jane Matson, 24, of Clayton, which was going west on Tenth Street.
The report said Matson’s car went through a stop sign on Tenth Street.
Millerman sustained unspecified injuries but was not transported. Matson was taken by ground ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, Barron with unspecified injuries. She was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Two hospitalized – A collision between a dump truck and a passenger car on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, just east of Cameron, resulted in serious injuries to two drivers, the Sheriff’s Department reported.
According to the report, a dump truck driven by Steven James Smith, 31, of Bruce, was going east on U.S. Hwy. 8 about a mile east of Cameron. The truck was approaching the intersection with 21 ½ St. at the time.
Meanwhile, a car driven by Mary Ann L. Oliver, 87, of Cameron, was going south on 21 ½ Street. The car failed to yield the right of way and collided with the dump truck, the report said.
The truck, which is owned by Antczak Trucking, of Rice Lake, turned on its side and went into the south ditch, while the car spun around and ended up in the westbound lane of traffic on Hwy. 8.
Both drivers were hospitalized at Marshfield Clinic Medical Center, Rice Lake, with suspected serious injuries.
Law enforcement closed Hwy. 8 for three hours, the report said. Oliver was cited for failure to yield.
• A crash on Tuesday evening, Aug. 10, 2021, at Sixth Avenue and 12th Street, about two miles southwest of Hillsdale, resulted in one trapped driver and injuries to two people, the Sheriff’s Department reported.
A car driven by Josiah M. Hoff, 21, of Hillsdale, was going south on 12th Street, went through a stop sign, entered the intersection with Sixth Avenue and collided with a car driven by Ruby A. Danao, 43, of Barron.
Danao had to be extricated from the wreckage and was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire to be treated for unspecified injuries. Hoff also sustained an unspecified injury, the report said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.