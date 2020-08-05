An unidentified fisherman was found dead in a boat on Pokegama Lake, Chetek, in an incident reported to Barron County dispatchers on the evening of Saturday, Aug, 1, 2020
A witness called 911 shortly before 7:30 p.m. to report that the man, age 77, did not have a pulse, according to dispatch logs.
Witnesses said the man might have been out in the boat for a couple hours before the body was discovered.
Emergency services were paged to Six Lakes Resort, 2535 8 7/8 Ave., Chetek. An ambulance was paged first, but was cancelled a few minutes later. Instead, the county medical examiner was paged to the scene, along with the Chetek Fire Department and a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy.
