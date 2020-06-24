A 35-year-old rural Barron man suffered what were described as serious head injuries when the motorcycle he was operating struck a deer shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the town of Arland southwest of Barron, according to an accident report from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
The injured man was identified as town of Arland resident Eric Paul Richards, the Sheriff’s Department reported.
He was identified as the operator of a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was going south on 10 1/2 Street, about one-third of a mile south of 10 1/2 Avenue, at the time the crash took place.
The victim was thrown from the motorcycle and was taken by ground ambulance for treatment at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, Barron, for what the report described as suspected serious injuries.
Dispatch logs said the victim’s 14-year-old daughter, who was also on the motorcycle, called 911 to report the incident. She said she was wearing a helmet when the crash took place, but her father wasn’t.
The Sheriff’s Department report added that the girl was treated at the hospital for what were described as suspected minor injuries.
