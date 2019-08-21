A Rusk County teen was found in Illinois after being declared a runaway when she met an adult male on social media and ran way with him.
Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace released a press release on Sunday, Aug. 18 regarding the investigation of the report of a female teen missing from her residence. Involved in the ongoing investigation is the Rusk and Barron County Sheriff offices, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations, United States Department of Justice Criminal Investigations and Illinois State Police.
According to the Rusk County Dispatch report, on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m. a parent reported to the Law Enforcement Center that her 16-year-old daughter had contacted an adult male suspect online via SnapChat and was planning on having him pick her up.
After meeting with deputies, the teen reported the suspect was coming in the next day or two to pick her up. The teen was reportedly uncooperative and unwilling to provide further information about the suspect who allegedly was scared of police involvement.
The parent told law enforcement she had seen messages exchanged with the suspect, and the suspect had been given their home address.
Near midnight, extra patrol was requested due to the plausibility of the subject attempting to make contact with the teen in the near future and run away together. According to the dispatch report, throughout the night the parent contacted the Rusk County Dispatch to report the status of the teen.
However at about 5:25 a.m. the parent called to report her daughter had left the residence through her bedroom window. At 6:04 a.m. law enforcement located fresh tire tracks taking a Y-turn and heading south from the residence.
Because family members believed the teen would have her cell phone with her, authorization to track her phone was given. Law enforcement learned that on Aug. 6 the teen’s phone had been disconnected. Contacting Track Phone, law enforcement learned a new number was associated with the teen’s phone, according to the dispatch report.
Verizon was able to provide law enforcement with GPS locations at 6:40 a.m. indicating the teen and suspect were in Hixton. At about 7:15 a.m. the GPS location of her phone indicated they were north of Tomah. Shortly after the phone was located in Oakdale.
According to the dispatch report, at about 9:30 a.m. law enforcement issued a “be on the look out” for the teen and suspect.
At 2:26 p.m. the teen and suspect were located and taken into custody in Marion County, Illinois.
Wallace did not respond to requests for more information including the name and age of the man and his relationship with the girl.
In speaking about safety in on-line social media platforms, McKenzie Morgan from the Rusk County Youth Council said, “It can happen to anyone, but there are measures put in place to lessen the likelihood.”
You can’t always trust who is on the other side of the screen whether it is your phone, computer, tablet or gaming systems, especially if you’ve never met them.
Morgan encourages social media users to check privacy settings on all social media platforms to ensure no personal information is available to the public. She encourages parents to talk with their children and to be involved in their social media accounts. She also says to research and know which social media platforms are being used to help stay better informed.
Also Morgan says, to have “a conversation with your child and check in regularly regarding who they’re talking to and make sure they’re information is kept private.”
Follow the Rusk County Youth Council on Facebook for tips regarding internet safety and feel free to email ruskcountyyouthcouncil@gmail.com for parental tips and inquiries.
