The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a public involvement meeting to discuss the reconstruction of WIS 48 (Knapp Street) from West Avenue to Bear Paw Avenue in Rice Lake in Barron County. Construction will begin in spring 2020 and continue into November.
In addition, Rice Lake representatives will present information about municipal projects planned for Douglas Street, Eau Claire Street and the Farm & Fleet entrance.
The meeting is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the council chambers at Rice Lake City Hall, 30 E. Eau Claire St. A brief presentation will be made at 5:15 p.m., with information presented on the WIS 48 project, followed by more on the municipal work. The objective of the meeting is to familiarize the public with project plans, traffic impacts and construction staging.
The WIS 48 project involves the following:
1. Reconstructing WIS 48 and its intersections with West Avenue and both the northbound and southbound US 53 ramp terminals as roundabouts.
2. Milling off the existing road surface and overlaying WIS 48 at its intersection with Bear Paw Avenue and installing a traffic signal.
3. Reducing WIS 48 from two lanes in each direction to one lane in each direction.
4. Completing staged construction in 2020.
5. Maintaining through traffic on WIS 48. Temporary interchange ramp and intersection closures will be required.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, provide input and ask questions concerning this project. Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Christena T. O’Brienat at least three working days prior to the meeting at 715-828-9471 or christena.obrien@dot.wi.gov.
