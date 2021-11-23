Everyone 18 and older is now encouraged to get a booster dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.
The Wisconsin Department of Health is supporting the CDC’s recommendation to get a booster dose at least 6 months after a person got their second dose of the vaccine.
“The approval of vaccine booster doses for all adults is an opportunity for more Wisconsinites to get additional protection from COVID-19,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “The COVID-19 vaccines are an important tool for preventing the worst outcomes and slowing the spread of COVID-19, which is essential as many folks plan to gather together for the upcoming holiday season. We encourage everyone ages 18 and older to join the over 840,000 Wisconsinites who have already gotten their booster or additional COVID-19 vaccine dose.”
People who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are also eligible for a booster dose of any of the available COVID-19 vaccines.
The booster dose recommendation comes in the midst of a long plateau of high case numbers in the state, including Barron County.
Barron County Public Health’s weekly report showed 247 new infections in the week up to Monday, Nov. 22, which is close to the 267 cases reported in the week prior.
“The trend we’re seeing is very concerning,” said DHS chief medical officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard. “The slope of the curve looks similar to last fall. We hope the peak isn’t as high.”
He said the risk is made greater by the fact that influenza is more prevalent this year than last, while hospitals continue to be strained with staffing challenges and fatigue.
“We’ve lost a lot of health care workers. People are tired. Hospitals are strained and we need to do everything we can to protect our health care workers and our communities,” said Westergaard, encouraging vaccination against both COVID-19 and the flu.
With the high-level of disease transmission in Wisconsin, DHS continues to urge everyone who is not vaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and for all people to add additional layers of protection including masking up indoors, staying home when feeling sick, and avoiding large indoor gatherings.
To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider in your community, visit Vaccines.gov, or call 211 or 877-947-2211.
