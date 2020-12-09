A Rice Lake man accused of shooting and killing a Chetek man will appear in court on Wednesday morning, Dec. 9, for an arraignment hearing.
Andrew J. Brunette, 25, of Rice Lake, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the Sept. 20 shooting death of 24-year-old Garrett Macone.
At the hearing, the charges will be presented against Brunette and he will enter a plea; guilty, not guilty or no contest.
Brunette was being held in jail under a $1 million cash bond, which also barred him from having contact with four people. If he posted bond, he must surrender his passport.
Judge James Babler was presiding over the case, which was being prosecuted by district attorney Brian Wright. Brunette was represented by public defender attorneys Gabriel Pollak and Stephanie Thomas.
The charge filed in September alleged Brunette shot Macone twice with a 9 mm handgun while Macone slept in his rural Chetek home.
Court documents said Brunette was separated from his wife and that the woman and Macone were in a relationship. The woman filed for divorce from Brunette on Oct. 29 and that case is ongoing.
