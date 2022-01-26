A local group of fitness centers expanded its horizons to Barron.
Sunshine Fitness opened this past month at 1512 East Division Avenue (Hwy. 8), offering 24/7 access to a good workout.
The facility has a full line of strength training machines, free weights and cardio machines. Sunshine also has tanning packages and offers training programs.
Owner Alissa Coomer said training programs are a good option for people hoping to start a new fitness routine.
“If they don’t want to start from scratch, there are plans to give them some guidance and get them started,” she said.
Coomer, who runs the business along with her daughter, Sarah Commer, said she had been looking to open a Sunshine location in Barron for about three years. She looked at a few buildings that either weren’t a good fit or were off the market too quickly.
But in November she finally struck a deal for the former office of Superior Silica Sands, which was originally a Bank Mutual branch.
It’s now the third Sunshine Fitness location to open in the past year, along with Amery and Balsam Lake. Other locations include Clear Lake, Cumberland, Glenwood City and Turtle Lake.
Turtle Lake, the original location, has been open 11 years, and had been frequented by many Barronites before the Barron location opened, said Coomer.
“Our focus is opening access to fitness in smaller communities,” said Coomer.
With each location, she said the goal is to create a welcoming environment for everyone from newbies to serious weightlifters.
Coomer said she used to be a bartender, but the experience made her feel that small communities needed more social places besides bars.
“I wanted to create an environment where people could get together and focus on their health,” she said.
Membership gives access to all Sunshine Fitness locations.
Sunshine works with several health insurance plans, including Renew Active, OnePath, Silver Sneakers and others. Discounts are also available to companies who sponsor membership for their employees. Sunshine also offers discounts to public safety personnel like EMS responders and firefighters.
Anyone interested in membership can find more information and schedule a tour at www.sunshinecommunityfitnesscenter.com
is fit for opening
