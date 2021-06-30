An article in the June 23 issue of this newspaper incorrectly stated that there had been two new deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19. The error was a result of incorrect data provided by public health authorities. Barron County Public Health specialist Sarah Turner stated, “One of the deaths reported last week was from March in an unvaccinated person in their 90s. After further review of the second death, it was found that there was a data entry error and there was no additional death.”
The death toll from COVID-19 in Barron County stands at 84. There have been 5,899 cases reported as of Monday, June 28, with only three being new cases.
