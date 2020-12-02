A fire of unknown origin broke out in a Dumpster on the north side of Ridgeland Saturday evening, Nov. 28, 2020, causing no damage, but requiring the attention of three area fire departments and two county sheriff’s departments over a period of two hours, according to the Ridgeland-Wilson Fire Department and Barron County dispatch logs.
Ridgeland-Wilson Fire Chief Matt Schleusner said the fire was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday at 318 Railroad St. (U.S. Hwy. 25).
“There was a cleanup crew that (had the Dumpster) in an open field near the new Dollar General store,” he said Tuesday, Dec. 1. “There was no threat to any building.”
The Ridgeland-Wilson department needed a “deck gun” water nozzle to put out the fire, but “that was a piece of equipment we didn’t have here,” Schleusner said.
The request was sent to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department which, in turn, requested mutual aid from the Prairie Farm-Sheridan Fire Department. But, when it was reported that Prairie Farm-Sheridan didn’t have a deck gun, Dunn County requested mutual aid from the Dallas-Sioux Creek Fire Department instead.
Schleusner said there were some issues with area cell towers that slowed communications among the fire departments and dispatchers in Barron and Dunn counties.
All told, Ridgeland-Wilson firefighters were at the scene for about two hours, he added.
