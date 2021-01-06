When the Barron County Board of Supervisors holds its next regular monthly meeting (tentatively set for 9 a.m. next Monday, Jan. 11, 2021), it may have an item on its agenda of interest to area hunters.
At a meeting held nearly a month ago, Dec. 7, 2020, the County Board Property Committee approved a motion to change the county’s ordinance on tree stands located on county forest lands, “to reflect (a restriction that) no unattended (tree) stands” will be allowed on county property.
The proposed ordinance could require hunters to put up and take down tree stands more frequently, or, at least, to visit the stands more often.
Committee members include Russell Rindsig, chair, Dist. 17, town of Bear Lake, village of Haugen, Bill Effertz, Dist. 27, towns of Crystal Lake & Almena, Dana Paul Heller, Dist. 23 and Jerry McRoberts, Dist. 19, both of city of Rice Lake, Carol Moen, Dist. 14, village of Cameron and town of Stanley, Bill Schradle, Dist. 7, towns of Turtle Lake and Vance Creek, and Bob Rogers, Dist. 1, Chetek.
The committee asked that the ordinance change be forwarded to the full County Board for a final vote. If the board does consider and pass the ordinance next Monday, the new rule will apply to thousands of acres of publicly-owned forest lands in the towns of Maple Plain, Bear Lake, Cedar Lake, Vance Creek, Doyle, Sumner and numerous smaller tracts scattered across Barron County.
The proposal could bring Barron County more into line with regulations set by the Department of Natural Resources nearly four years ago. According to Wisconsin Public Radio reporter Chuck Quirmbach, the DNR board voted in January 2017 to let hunters leave their tree stands and blinds overnight on agency land in northern Wisconsin, on DNR-owned land north of Wisconsin Hwy. 64. The highway runs from Stillwater, Minn., to Marinette.
The rule covered DNR property in about the northern third of Wisconsin from September through January.
According to the DNR website, tree stands are also allowed on private lands covered by the forest crop law (FCL) and managed forest law (MFL). However, hunters must get permission from private owners of FCL and MFL lands if they want to keep their stands up overnight.
Stands taken down
According to Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald and Deputy Jeff Wolfe, the county recreation officer, the concerns arise from requests from the county Park and Recreation office to remove some stands from county lands.
The stands had been in place for extended periods of time and Wolfe had been asked to remove them, Fitzgerald said in a Dec. 22, 2020, email.
Once removed, the tree stands were kept in the custody of the Sheriff’s Department until their owners showed up to claim them, he added.
Fitzgerald said the Sheriff’s Department later heard about individuals who thought the missing stands were stolen.
The Sheriff’s Department supports the ordinance change to be sure that tree stands don’t become permanent fixtures in county forests.
“We don’t know if (the tree stands) are abandoned (and) we want everyone to have an equal opportunity to hunt county land,” he said. “We want people to use the stands they put up.”
Fitzgerald said he and Wolfe hope that the changes make the rules clearer for hunters.
“There is a lack of understanding on the current ordinance and a lack of compliance,” he said. “So, (by) updating the current ordinance, it is our hope to clear up these issues and create a clearer understanding.”
Supervisor Bill Schradle, a lifelong resident of southwestern Barron County and a member of the Property Committee, said Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, that he’s hoping the ordinance can achieve a balance for both hunters and landowners.
“On the old farm my father had 50-60 years ago, hunters would make immense drives,” he said. He said the owners allowed hunters on the condition that they shut farm field gates “so the horses and cattle didn’t get out.”
Now, the pendulum has shifted, he added.
“You have a lot of out-of-state folks buying land and banning hunting – that they consider (the property) their private domain,” he said.
Private property rights allow that sort of thing, Schradle said, “but I’m hoping we can still have a little more open hunting, because a lot of folks don’t have (access) to private land.”
Schradle said he’d “withhold judgment” on the county ordinance until he gets a chance to read it.
Commented
