By Carl Cooley
Northwoods Liquor in Cameron was the target of a “booze burglary” in the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 15, 2019, and the suspected getaway vehicle was involved in a fatal crash in Burnett County later that morning.
An alarm company reported the break-in at 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 15, at the store in the 200 block of North First Street, Cameron. Police and the owner, Jim Lundeen, were called and both responded. An officer reported the glass on the front door was broken.
Lundeen said everything was caught on their security cameras. The window on the front door was smashed and the intruders took a “minimal amount of liquor.” The alarm went off immediately and the suspect was in and out in about 20 seconds.
Lundeen said he got to the store just as officers were getting ready to search the building. No one was there.
Cameron Police Chief Mike Lynch confirmed the burglary and the fatal crash were linked.
Published news sources said Matthew Matrious, 30, was identified by Burnett County Sheriff’s Department as the deceased victim in the crash.
Burnett County said the vehicle was believed to be stolen and was involved with the burglary in Cameron.
The crash happened sometime before 5:43 a.m. on Sept. 15 at the intersection of Hwy. 70 and Clam Lake Drive in Meenon Township, Burnett County.
Matrious was a front-seat passenger. A juvenile was driving and another juvenile was in the back seat, Burnett County Sheriff’s Department said. Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.
Lynch said the two juveniles in the vehicle were 16 years old.
